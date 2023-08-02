Her Husband Called Her Petty For How She Treated A 10-Year-Old Who Stole Some Items From Her Stepdaughter And Wouldn’t Give Them Back

This woman’s husband has 2 daughters from his previous marriage; 12-year-old Addison and 9-year-old Madeline.

Her husband and his ex-wife split up during her pregnancy with Madeline, and she began dating her husband not long after that.

She has been a part of Addison’s life since she was 3, and Madeline’s life since she was 6-months-old.

During school months, she and her husband have primary custody of the girls, but over the summer, they spend 3 weeks at their house and 1 week at their mom’s home.

“Their bio mom has a 10-year-old stepdaughter, Lauren, that can be a bit of a bully,” she explained.

“Madeline is very shy and has some sensory issues and minor developmental and speech delays so she’s seen as an easy target for Lauren. All 3 girls share a room so Madeline doesn’t really have an escape from Lauren.”

“Last time I picked the girls up, Madeline ran to me and said that Lauren took a lot of her clothes and toys and wouldn’t give them back.”

“Their bio mom said Madeline gave them to Lauren but Addison confirmed that Lauren did take them from Madeline. I was able to get a couple of things back, like her favorite pajamas and stuffed animal but Lauren and their bio mom wouldn’t give anything else back.”

Addison and Madeline’s mom lives right near 2 very high-end malls. She and her husband are pretty well-off, but Addison and Madeline’s mom is not.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.