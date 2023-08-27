Her Husband Eats Everything, And She Recently Got Mad At Him When He Finished A Cake She Baked But She Didn’t Get To Have Any

Whether it be with roommates, family members, or spouses, sometimes battles over food can occur when we live with someone, especially when other people eat “our” food or leftovers that we were planning to eat.

This 35-year-old woman’s husband, 39, loves eating sweets.

“If I buy a box of mini donut holes, it’s gone in two days. If I buy Halloween candy before Halloween, I have to hide it or buy more candy,” she said.

Last week Sunday, she and her husband had a few friends over to hang out. She made a cake for everyone, and when her friends left, she gave them about a fourth of the leftover cake to take home with them. She and her husband then had a little over half of the cake left for themselves to finish.

“He’s been eating big pieces of it every night after I go to sleep. I haven’t had any,” she explained.

For reference, she said that her husband is 6’3” and 215 pounds, while she is 5’9” and 130 pounds. While she doesn’t eat the amount that her husband does, she also doesn’t eat sweets as often as he does, either. However, she does enjoy dessert once in a while.

“There’s one smallish piece left. After dinner, he points to it and says, ‘This is going to be gone later if you don’t eat it in the next few hours.’ I don’t like being pressured to eat more than I want to eat,” she shared.

In response to what her husband said, she told him that she doesn’t feel comfortable with someone essentially demanding that she eat something within a specific timeframe.

And she especially didn’t want to have to eat the last piece of cake as soon as possible, when she wasn’t craving it, just so that she could eat it before he did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.