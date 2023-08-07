Her Husband Said She Destroyed Dinner After She Spelled An Ingredient He Needed To Get Wrong, So He Was Forced To Order Takeout Since She Couldn’t Finish Cooking

This 25-year-old girl admits that she texts super quickly and that occasionally results in spelling or grammatical errors.

She doesn’t really see the harm in it, though, as it’s really just a text message and not a paper or something important.

She just needs her text to convey to the other person what she means, she doesn’t need it to come across as professional or anything.

“I know it irritates my husband, as he has talked to me about it before, and for him, I usually double check my texts, but last night it slipped my mind,” she explained.

“I texted my husband a shopping list as my SIL and her family were coming for dinner and asked him to get some things after work.”

“As I typed quickly, I had written coconut mlik instead of coconut milk. I was making Thai green curry, but I realised I didn’t have a tin at home, and I had made the curry before my husband was back, I just needed to add the coconut milk and reheat it for when my inlaws would come.”

Her husband later arrived back at their house, and he had everything she had asked him to pick up, but he did not have the coconut milk she needed.

She really got irritated with him and questioned him about why he forgot the coconut milk. Her husband replied that he could not decipher her text, so she should check before she sends him anything in the future.

She informed her husband that it was up to him to find out what he should serve his sister for dinner since it was not going to be the curry.

