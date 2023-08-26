Her Mother-In-Law Accused Her of Risking Her Life By Boiling Cinnamon In A Fall-Scented Simmer Pot

I don’t know about you, but I love a good simmer pot in the fall. A simmer pot involves boiling aromatic fruits and spices like orange peels, cinnamon sticks, cloves, etc., in a pot on your stove, making your house smell fantastic.

One woman loves boiling cinnamon in the fall to make her house smell good. When she had a recent unexpected video from her mother-in-law, who can’t stand the spice, drama ensued.

She’s 21-years-old and loves to celebrate the fall. Now that it’s nearing September, she’s beginning to do a few things around the house to get in the mood for the season.

“Something I’ve always done during this time of year is make a mixture of nutmeg, apple, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice in water and boil it on the stove,” she said.

“It makes the house smell amazing, works like a humidifier, and puts me in the spirit of my favorite season.”

Unfortunately, her 49-year-old mother-in-law claims to be deathly allergic to cinnamon. It’s gotten to the point where she can’t go into any shops during the holidays because of all the scented decor and candles.

It is worth mentioning, however, that her mother-in-law’s “allergy” doesn’t apply to eating cinnamon. She’s seen her mother-in-law tuck into some cinnamon rolls before, telling everyone who showed concern that they’re “worth the stomach ache.”

Since she’s been with her husband, she’s been very careful to ensure their house doesn’t smell strongly of cinnamon whenever she knows her mother-in-law will be there.

However, she recently got an unexpected visit from her mother-in-law at a bad time.

