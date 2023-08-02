His Roommate’s Girlfriend Called Him Selfish And Stingy For Not Wanting To Share His Food With Her

This 24-year-old guy has a 25-year-old roommate named Tommy. Several weeks back, Tommy wanted to know if his 26-year-old girlfriend named Bella could come to stay with them for 2 weeks.

Bella is in the middle of moving apartments, and there is a 2-week gap between when her next lease starts.

He said yes to allowing Bella to stay, even though he didn’t want to. He also made Tommy agree to make sure Bella would not bother him for a single thing.

He really dislikes Bella, especially since she always gets into arguments with Tommy over silly things.

“I also find her to be entitled, lacking empathy, and having “I’m the main character” energy,” he explained.

“She’s entertaining but I think she’s unpleasant to be around overall. So this morning was her first morning of “living” with us. I’m in the kitchen making my breakfast. Bella comes out, goes through our fridge, and pulls out my fruit and my Greek yogurt.”

“I notice and tell her that both of those are mine, she can eat from Tommy’s groceries which are all on the left side of the fridge. She tells me, “But Tommy doesn’t have fruit!” I tell her there’s a grocery store across the street.”

For context, he does plan his meals out every single week, like your typical gym bro. If his girlfriend wants to go out to eat, that’s fine with him, but otherwise, he’s eating every single meal in his house.

He also really does hate to waste any food. He grocery shops once every single week, and he is aware of what he will eat, so he doesn’t buy more than that.

