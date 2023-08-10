His Wife Lied To Him About The Gender of Their Baby And Told Him What He Wanted To Hear, But Now That He Knows The Truth, He’s Devastated

This 32-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife are expecting their first baby together. Now, growing up was hard for him because he never had a relationship with his dad.

He always desperately wanted to have a wonderful “male figure” to be a part of his life, but that never happened for him.

So, he has dreamed of having a son of his own and giving his son the supportive and loving relationship he always wanted with his own dad.

“My wife was aware of this deep-rooted desire,” he explained. “During her first pregnancy appointments, I was on an essential business trip.”

“These trips, though draining, are critical since I’m the only breadwinner, trying to ensure a different life for my child than I had.”

While he was away, his wife and her adoptive mom went to all of the baby’s appointments together.

When he came home from his trip, his wife was overjoyed to tell him that they are expecting a little boy.

They quickly got excited about building a blue-colored nursery, buying everything their little boy would need, and even picking out his name, which is his late grandpa’s name.

But then, his wife’s mom made a comment that revealed the truth; they are not having a boy, they’re having a girl.

