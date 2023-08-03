If You’re A Citrus Lover, You’ll Enjoy Sipping On A Glass of Sgroppino, And You Only Need A Few Things To Make This Summery Drink

With summer comes the urge to drink cocktails in the sun. There’s no better way to take it easy on a hot day. So, in the spirit of leisurely summer days, here’s an exotic but effortless beverage that you can prepare with ease.

Although it comes together in no time, it’s still got big flavor, so don’t be fooled by its simplicity. It will also transport you straight to Italy, and you don’t even need to leave your backyard!

TikToker Olivia (@oliviaamcdowell) is introducing a drink that’s the ultimate summertime staple. If you’re a lemon lover, you’ll surely enjoy sipping on a glass of Sgroppino!

Sgroppino is an Italian cocktail that calls for just a few key ingredients, including prosecco, limoncello, lemon gelato, and a lemon for garnish.

The illustrious cocktail is delightfully fizzy, lemony, and boozy, making it the perfect drink for celebrations. Its light, fresh taste is also an excellent way to end a filling meal.

Sgroppino dates all the way back to the sixteenth century. Traditionally, it was served to Venice aristocrats after dinner to aid in digestion or as a pleasant palate cleanser between courses.

The drink is now enjoyed as a casual beverage and has maintained its popularity in Italy even today because of its bright, refreshing flavors. Here’s how to make it!

Start by adding a generous scoop of lemon gelato to a glass, followed by a shot of limoncello. Then, add your favorite prosecco and give it a stir. Finally, cut a thin slice of lemon and drop it into the drink.

Make sure to serve Sgroppino in a tall, elegant glass. You can garnish the side of the glass with lemon wedges to add a more festive flair!

