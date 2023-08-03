She Finally Asked Her Husband For A Divorce After He Repeatedly Cheated On Her, But He’s Now Losing His Mind And Trying To Get Her Back

This 36-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 32, for nearly two years. But she has always felt like she was much more invested in their relationship than he was.

She was never unfaithful, remained head over heels in love with her husband, and did everything she could to make him happy.

She even took in and raised his 4-year-old son for a year and a half after his son’s birth mother, who lived on the other side of the country, couldn’t do it.

“I gave my husband his green card, I went into more debt to support us before he got his green card, and I wasn’t able to work a legit job,” she added.

Yet, every six months or so over the past few years, she’s found out that her husband had been engaging in inappropriate conversations with multiple women. Sometimes, the communication took place over Instagram DMs or text; other times, they were pictures.

And despite the toll that the cheating took on her mental and physical health, she would still stick by her husband and take him back.

She admitted to knowing deep down that he was not being honest with her and that she didn’t truly know the man she tied the knot with. She realizes that was her mistake, too.

His latest cheating incident took place back in February. She saw conversations on her husband’s Apple Watch, and she confronted him about it.

At the time, though, her husband only partially told the truth and made it seem like he was just “virtually cheating.” He also reassured her that he would cut it out.

