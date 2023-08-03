She Found A Sports Bra In The Laundry That Doesn’t Belong To Her, So She Suspects Her Husband Might Be Cheating

This 30-year-old woman has been with her 29-year-old husband for years now, and they tied the knot 2 years back.

Lately, her husband has been having a hard time with burnout at work, and that has definitely driven a wedge between them.

Today, she was doing laundry, and she has multiple baskets that have pilled up. While she was going through things, she pulled out a black colored sports bra.

“I am sure that it’s not mine,” she explained. “However, it does look like it COULD be mine. I was thinking that maybe I just forgot that I owned this one, but I recall having the same exact one in a different color and disliking it.”

“The label is also partially worn off, and it’s showing signs of wear. I would not have questioned if I owned this bra if I wore it that much. Also, the tag is cut out, and I never really cut tags on my sports bras. FWIW, the laundry in this basket was maybe a couple of weeks old.”

“No one has stayed at our house recently. We visited family a couple of weeks ago, but it’s no one’s from that trip. I texted the family members who it could have been with a photo, and no one claimed it.”

She does not really believe that her husband is cheating on her since he’s not doing well mentally, so she doesn’t think he could manage another relationship.

But, the thing is, she does not know for sure if he is or is not cheating on her. He has been extremely “unavailable” to her, and he comes home from work completely exhausted.

She thinks if she just accuses her husband of cheating that it’s not the right approach to take.

