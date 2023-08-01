She Had A Creepy Music Teacher, And He Made Her Slow Dance With Him In Front of The Class

When this 20-year-old woman was in middle school, she took orchestra classes. At the time, she struggled with confrontation and was very quiet and shy.

In sixth grade, when she was 11, her orchestra teacher, Ms. K, left her position, and the school rehired Mr. S to fill the position.

Apparently, most students didn’t like Mr. S, who was in his late 50s or early 60s.

“He was also very tall. He was already imposing because of this, but what made it worse was how he treated his female students,” she said.

One day, during orchestra class, the students were struggling with a song. Apparently, this frustrated Mr. S, and he was convinced that the class didn’t understand the song’s beat. He asked for a volunteer and looked around the room. Unfortunately, she locked eyes with Mr. S at that moment, and he called her name and motioned for her to come up to the front of the class.

She picked up her cello to bring it with her, but Mr. S said, “‘No, leave your instrument. Just you.'” Even though she wasn’t sure what he was going to do, she followed his directions and walked up to the front of the room, and stood next to him. Students started giggling, which made her uneasy.

“Mr. S said, ‘Move closer.’ I took a small step toward him, and at this point, I was too scared to look at his face. All I could see was his buttoned shirt in front of me. He made me walk closer until I was inches from him.

Then, he moved my arm up and put my hand in his. He proceeded to make me slow dance with him for what felt like forever as he counted the beat. I let go of his hand at one point and tried walking back to my seat, but he grabbed my arm and pulled me back, saying, ‘Not yet,'” she shared.

Afterward, she went about the rest of her classes as normal. Later, she found out that in each of Mr. S’s following classes, he chose a female student to dance with him, even if the students weren’t struggling to understand the beat of the song.

