She Kicked Her Friend Out of Their Apartment After She Started Demanding That She Pay Rent Too, Even Though Her Parents Own The Place

This 22-year-old girl and her 21-year-old friend named D live together in an apartment that her parents own.

She and D are both attending college right now, and they split the utility bills 50/50. On top of that, D pays her around $300 for rent.

Well, D’s parents are the ones paying for D’s rent, and it’s super cheap compared to any other apartment D could live in.

Her parents and D’s parents are friendly, so that’s why D is getting such a great deal on the rent for their apartment.

Their apartment has 2 separate bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, and 1.5 bathrooms. It’s also located in a very nice area.

Now, she, of course, does not contribute anything to the rent, as her parents do own the place. She does have a job, and she uses her money to purchase groceries and other things that she needs.

D really doesn’t pay for anything on her own at all since her parents foot the bill for everything in her life.

For longer than a year, D has been inviting one of her friends from college named A, to come study at their apartment, and occasionally A sleeps over too.

A does live off campus, but she lives in an awful area, along with her brother and her brother’s friend.

About a month ago, D wanted to know if A would be allowed to stay at their apartment for a whole week, and she had no issues with this as she was going to be on vacation for all of those days.

