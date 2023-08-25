She Went On A Horrible Date With A Guy Who Got Mad At Her For Being Two Minutes Late And Then He Accused Her of Catfishing Him After Their Date Was Over

TikToker Cassie (@heyitscassie13) recently went on a horrible date with a guy who got mad at her for being two minutes late and accused her of catfishing after the date.

So they matched with each other on a dating app and decided to go to a restaurant for their first date. While on the date, she thought the guy was a bit odd. They just weren’t clicking, and he kept loudly talking over her.

Cassie runs her own business, and every time she mentioned something about her job, he would explain to her why her job was so hard.

He also commented on how difficult it must be to manage everything as a woman. She found his remarks annoying, which were the main reason the date wasn’t going so well.

About two-thirds of the way through the date, he got up to go to the bathroom. While he was in the bathroom, their server stopped by the table to chat briefly with Cassie since they knew each other.

Cassie admitted to the server that the date wasn’t going great. The server asked if she wanted the check brought to the table. Cassie said yes, and the server walked away. That was the extent of their conversation.

When Cassie’s date returned to the table, their server dropped off the check and asked if they would be paying together or separate. Cassie said separately, but he insisted on paying for their meals.

They wrapped up the date, then left the restaurant and parted ways to head back to their own homes. As soon as she reached her place, Cassie received a text message from him that read, “A catfish and late for the date? Wow, Cassie. Good luck.”

First of all, Cassie had only been two minutes late for the date. They had agreed to meet up at 7:30, and she arrived at 7:32. Plus, she had informed him beforehand that she was running a little late, so she thought he was overreacting.

