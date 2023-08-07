She Went To A Guy’s House For Their First Date, And He Spit Meatball Chunks Everywhere While Laughing At A Movie They Watched

Once you’ve gotten the ick from someone, there’s almost no way they can redeem themselves. If you try to push through it to continue dating that person and ignore the nagging feeling in your chest, the ick only becomes stronger.

TikToker @badyogasociety is talking about how she went on two dates with a guy who gave her ick after ick, which basically added up to an infinite number of them. The icks just wouldn’t stop coming. It’s a wonder that he was able to land a second date with her.

So, about five or six years ago, she went to a guy’s house for their first date. When she arrived, she got the sense that he was still living in his parents’ house.

As she walked inside, she saw that the whole place was filled with smoke because he was doing meal prep and cooking chicken meatballs.

Even though he knew she was a chef, he started explaining how to cook the meatballs and said that his secret ingredient was salt. He also tried to force her to taste one.

Then, he grabbed the bowl of meatballs, sat down on the couch, turned on the movie Shrek, and proceeded to eat all the meatballs.

Throughout the movie, he kept cracking up at the character Donkey’s antics. He would burst into laughter, spitting out chunks of meatball everywhere.

He also would consistently pause mid-sentence because he couldn’t remember what he was saying, so it was pretty much impossible to hold a decent conversation with him.

At one point, he told her a story about how he had ties to the Australian mafia, so he had seen some crazy things in his life.

