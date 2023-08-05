She’s Refusing To Go On Vacation With Her Husband’s Family Since Nobody Got Them A Wedding Present

About seven months ago, this 29-year-old woman got married to her husband, who is 30. Their wedding was a large event, and they even hosted a welcome party for all of the guests the day before their ceremony.

So, her husband’s aunts and cousins attended– totaling nine people– along with the rest of their guest list. Yet, not one of his nine family members got them a card, let alone a wedding gift.

This was shocking to her since she and her husband had attended multiple weddings for his family members. They always covered their own flights and hotels and still gifted at least $300 each time.

“It honestly made me sick to my stomach when we saw that they didn’t get us a literal $2 CVS card,” she recalled.

While her husband was bummed out for a minute, though, he quickly got over it. According to her, he is just that kind of guy.

But, more recently, her husband was catching up with some of his family members over text when they got invited to join his family on a cruise in March. Apparently, his family claimed that they would love to see her and her husband.

However, she flat-out told her husband that she just wasn’t comfortable going on the cruise after what happened with their lack of wedding gifts.

Now, he reportedly scoffed at that and pointed out how no one really “deserves” a wedding gift. In fact, he thought that they should just be happy that his family went.

Still, she just doesn’t really want to get close to or spend time with his family anymore.

