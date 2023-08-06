She’s Showing You How To Make A Summer Board Loaded With A Variety of Summer Produce That’s Perfect As An Appetizer

When you can’t decide what to eat, the solution is just to have a little bit of everything. A spread of both sweet and savory delights will satisfy the munchies.

TikToker Emmy (@sophisticatedspreads) is teaching you how to make a beautiful board loaded with a variety of summer produce that’s perfect as an appetizer for entertaining any company that might come around.

Or you could just take the board out on the porch during a warm summer evening and devour the entire thing by yourself. There are no wrong answers here!

This summer board is light and airy, allowing you and your guests to graze on it for hours without feeling like you’re busting at the seams because of how full you are.

With ripe fruit, fragrant herbs, and your favorite kinds of meats and cheeses at your disposal, life could not get any better. Keep reading on to learn how to create the board of your dreams!

Start by picking up a loaf of sourdough bread from the grocery store or your local farmer’s market. Then, cut up a few slices into smaller sections, lather them with butter, and toast them on the grill. You’ll be serving the bread on the side.

Next, slice up some fresh heirloom tomatoes and peaches. Cook the peaches on the grill as well. Afterward, begin assembling your board with the grilled peaches, heirloom tomatoes, burrata, prosciutto, and little slivers of cherries on top.

In her video, Emmy placed four globs of burrata on her tray–two in one corner and two in the opposite corner.

She neatly piled the tomatoes and peaches in the center of the tray and tucked pieces of prosciutto along the sides of the tray next to the cheese.

She halved a handful of cherries and arranged them on top of everything. Finally, she set the bread onto the tray and added basil leaves for more flavor. She also cut open the burrata and added some pesto to it.

