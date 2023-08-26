This Flight Attendant Is Dishing On The Five Things You Should Never Do While On An Airplane

Traveling is stressful enough as it is. If you get sick while airborne, it can make everything feel even more unpleasant. To make your flight a safe and comfortable experience, there are a few rules you should follow.

Tommy Cimato (@tommycimato) is a flight attendant, and he’s dishing on five things you should never do while on an airplane.

Number one: do not ever touch the flush button in the lavatory with your bare hands. It’s extremely unsanitary, so when you flush, use a clean napkin or tissue to push the button.

Number two: don’t forget to drink water. Staying hydrated on a flight is really important. Tommy says that you should have about sixteen ounces of water for every flight that you go on.

Number three: if you’re sitting in a window seat, do not fall asleep or lean your head against the window.

“You’re not the only one who has done that, and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window,” cautioned Tommy.

Number four: don’t wear shorts on the plane. Again, you never know how dirty or clean the areas you’ll be in contact with are. Wearing long pants that cover your legs will protect you from more germs.

And finally, number five: don’t be embarrassed to let a flight attendant know if you’re feeling sick. Flight attendants are there to provide help. If you need food, water, or an air sickness bag, they can get those things for you.

Overall, the ground crew cleans and sanitizes the plane after every flight, but just in case they missed some spots, you might want to keep these tips in mind for the next time you fly! Several TikTok users added to Tommy’s list of don’ts in the comments section.

