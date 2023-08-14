While He Was In College, He Met A Girl At A Bar Who Claimed To Be In A Class With Him, But She Turned Out To Be A Creepy Stalker

In 2008, this man was 23-years-old and in college. During a weekend like any other, an old high school friend reached out to him online and asked him to catch up.

They decided to meet at a dive bar for a beer because they were both currently living in the same town. While hanging out, it was his turn to buy a round of drinks.

As he approached the bar to buy a bucket of beers and waited, a woman approached him and introduced herself to him as Jane.

“‘Hey, do you remember me?’ she said. She was acting flirtatious. I really did not know or could not remember meeting her, so I said something like, ‘I’m sorry, I talk to a lot of people at my job; can you refresh my memory?'” he explained.

Jane claimed that they had been in a class together and had worked as partners on a group project. And even though he didn’t have a clue who this woman was, she somehow knew his name and correctly named the class he’d taken.

Despite Jane appearing to be interested in talking, he wasn’t, so he politely told her that it was nice seeing her, and he excused himself so that he could return to his friend.

An hour later, he left the bar and went home. Before getting ready for bed, he took a shower. While he was in the shower, someone from an unknown number called him twice, texted him, and left a voicemail.

It turned out that the missed calls, the text, and the voicemail were from Jane. In the text message, she said that it was great seeing him and that he looked cute.

Clearly, she was trying to flirt with him, and he still wasn’t interested, but he tried to remain polite and simply said that it was nice seeing her, too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.