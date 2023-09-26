A Guy She Was Talking To Told Her She’s Not Desirable Since She’s Low-Income, And He Thinks Every Girl Who Doesn’t Have Money Is A Gold Digger

This 23-year-old girl happens to be on social security since she is disabled. Regardless of that, she is able to work a job part-time, and she makes $17 an hour.

Not too long ago, she matched with a guy on a dating app and started talking to him. Within time, their conversation turned to discussing their respective financial statuses.

As soon as she explained to him that she is on social security yet has a part-time job, everything fell apart.

“Once I told him my situation, he told me that he was turned off by me despite our immediate connection and said that I am ‘undesirable’ because ‘people on low-income are gold diggers,’” she explained.

“I am very hurt by this statement because, despite my situation, I live by myself in an apartment thanks to low-income housing, have a job, and pay my own bills.”

She’s shocked that this guy placed such an importance on money that he was willing to stop speaking to her over her low-income status.

She knows that money is not everything in life, but it’s hurtful to have someone tell her she’s not desirable because of how much money she has (or doesn’t have) in the bank.

“It’s honestly a struggle,” she added. “Even though I have a job, I still get people turning me down because I’m not financially stable enough for them.”

“I understand the risks of dating someone on a lower income, but I feel like if you help them, it could work out.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.