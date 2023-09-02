He Called His Wife A Spoiled Brat Because She Goes To Her Wealthy Dad For Everything

It can be difficult to try and build a future with someone who had a completely different kind of upbringing than yours.

One man has been struggling with his wife’s reliance on her wealthy father and recently fought with her after calling her a spoiled brat.

He and his wife are both 35-years-old. They’ve been in a relationship for 10 years and married for five years.

While they’re both currently working good jobs and making around the same amount of money each year, they came from very different financial circumstances.

His wife spent most of her childhood years being raised by her father, who is a wealthy surgeon.

“He’s wealthy, sent her to private school, paid for her college, and when we met a decade ago, he was still paying her rent even though she had a solid job,” he said.

Meanwhile, he grew up in a low-income family and didn’t live a life as comfortable as hers growing up.

While he’d like to put that all in the past, his wife is still heavily reliant on her father, and it’s beginning to affect their relationship.

“Anytime she wants or needs something, she goes to her dad first,” he explained.

