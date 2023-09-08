He Fed His 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Pet Mouse To Their Cat To Teach Her About “The Harsh Reality of Life,” And Both His Daughter And His Wife Are Furious With Him

A few days ago, while this man’s wife wasn’t home, he and his 5-year-old daughter decided to watch a Planet Earth documentary.

Everything was going fine, too, until one scene came on. During the scene, a wolf wound up chasing down and eating a caribou.

His daughter was very jarred by that scene, and she wound up crying afterward.

“But in my view, it was important to teach her a lesson about the circle of life and nature’s food chain,” he explained.

“I wanted her to understand that it’s a normal part of life, even if it can seem cruel.”

For context, his wife also happens to breed mice and has been doing so for multiple years as a hobby. His daughter has grown pretty fond of the mice, too.

Apparently, the little girl will play with them and has even given some of the mice names.

So, he got a questionable idea. In hopes of showing how natural instincts work, he decided to take out one of the mice, named Sammy, in front of his daughter.

“And I let our cat catch and eat it,” he revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.