He Proposed To His Girlfriend, But Then She Gave Him Back The Ring After She Admitted To Making Out With Her Roommate A Few Times

This 29-year-old guy and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Jane, have been together for several years, and in hindsight, he admits that the start of their relationship was somewhat rash.

He and Jane knew one another for a couple of years prior to dating, and they ended up becoming fast friends.

They had a ton in common, their values matched up, and they had a really great time hanging out together.

But, back then, Jane had a serious boyfriend, and they never crossed the friendship line because of that.

Later on, he ended up dating a girl for two years before dumping her, as he couldn’t picture spending his life with this girl.

About two months or so after he dumped that girl, Jane dumped her boyfriend and said she just wanted to be single for a bit.

“That’s where the reckless thing I mentioned happened,” he explained. “We reconnected as friends and as single people this time.”

“We grew closely very fast. I think we both felt like the universe was aligning since we both ended relationships just to end up talking again. So we…well, hung out a lot. Dates, kisses…all of it. It was lovely. Nothing close to what I felt in my previous relationship, and she said the same.”

“The reckless part was that this was going really fast. She wanted to be single for a while, and only after 2 months we hit it off. Her previous relationship lasted for half a decade. We both knew it was too soon, but we couldn’t help ourselves.”

