He Told His Girlfriend That He Isn’t Ready To Marry Her, And She Started Freaking Out

This 30-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is also 30, for about a year and a half. He bought a house, which they currently live in together, and his girlfriend is reportedly an incredible person.

But while she is thoughtful and caring, he believes that they see life extremely differently.

When it comes to money, for instance, he pays the majority of his girlfriend’s bills since he earns over double her income. He is honestly fine with that, too, since she contributes to some bills and buys groceries.

Still, his girlfriend winds up having a ton of disposable income and always wastes it on “wants,” which means that when it comes time for her to pay for something that she truly needs, she just doesn’t have the cash.

“Her car has problems; she needs to borrow money from me. She wants to go on vacation; she racks up massive credit card bills,” he explained.

“She generally owes me between $1,000 and $4,000 at any given time, and when she starts paying me back, she inevitably needs to borrow more at some point.”

He knows that his girlfriend isn’t spending the money on anything suspicious, either, and just keeps buying “useless” items.

To make matters worse, he also claimed that his girlfriend is very tough to communicate with and reacts harshly to things that are out of his control.

For instance, his girlfriend knew that, before they got together, he was previously engaged. Well, sometimes, he gets junk mail at his home that still has his ex-fiancée’s name on it.

