Her Boyfriend Has Been Doing Some Creepy Things In His Sleep, So She Finally Asked Him To Sleep On The Couch

This 24-year-old girl has a boyfriend a year younger than her, and they have been dating for close to 5 years now.

Throughout the entire time that they have been together, they have always shared a bed, and this has never once been a problem for her.

Lately, however, her boyfriend has started doing a couple of things in his sleep that she describes as completely “creepy.”

Her boyfriend will yell, he will stand up in his sleep, and he will even pace around the room and then get right back into bed.

Almost like sleepwalking, right? Except a lot more alarming to her.

Yesterday evening was the final straw for her. She was lying in bed around midnight, and her boyfriend had already gone to sleep.

He has to go to work every morning by 6, so this is the reason why their sleep schedules don’t really align.

Her boyfriend also is a pretty deep sleeper, so by the time she goes to bed every night, he’s already out cold.

But, back to last night. There she was in bed, trying to get to sleep, but she was lying there for about 15 or 20 minutes with no luck.

