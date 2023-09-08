Her Mother-In-Law Begged To Babysit But Then Didn’t Show Up To Watch Her Newborn On Time, So She Revoked The Privilege And Had Her Mom Babysit Instead

This woman recently had a baby, who is now 2-months-old, and everyone has been extremely happy about the new addition to the family.

So, both her mother and her mother-in-law have been really excited about the idea of getting to babysit. Her mother-in-law, though, brings up the idea constantly.

Still, while she appreciates the offer, she is currently a stay-at-home mom. That’s why she really just has not needed a babysitter yet.

“And it’s gotten a little bit annoying being prodded about it, even though I know it’s not my mother-in-law’s intention,” she said.

But, just yesterday, she decided that she wanted to run a couple of additional errands aside from just getting groceries. She also figured it would be easier to get everything done without bringing the baby along.

So, she decided to reach out to her mother-in-law and finally take the woman up on her offer.

She first just asked if her mother-in-law wanted to watch the newborn, and her mother-in-law said of course.

However, her mother-in-law claimed it would have to be after she dropped off the other grandkids at home at 11:00 a.m.

That was completely fine with her, too, and she just asked her mother-in-law to let her know once the kids were dropped off– since her mother-in-law lives about 30 minutes away from her.

