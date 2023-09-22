Here’s How You Can Make Your Bedroom Feel Every Bit As Luxurious As A Five-Star Hotel

There’s something about staying in a hotel that feels special. Upon arriving at your room, the sight of it makes you want to run and catapult yourself onto the bed. And somehow, you always get the best night’s sleep there.

Whether it’s the crisp, white sheets or the clutter-free decor, all hotel rooms seem to carry an air of luxury. Therefore, it’s not surprising that so many people want to capture that same sensation in their own homes.

If you’ve been wondering how to make your bedroom feel like a five-star hotel, here’s how you can recreate those serene vibes.

Choose The Right Lighting

To give your bedroom at home that luxurious feel, you always want to utilize natural lighting. Sheer curtains let the light in throughout the day, illuminating your space. Combine them with a layer of blackout curtains to keep the room dark for when you’re sleeping in.

In hotel rooms, there are often several different sources of light–wall sconces, table lamps, and overhead lighting. When each of these is turned on, it creates a different mood. Cooler bright lights should be reserved for the desk area because they embody the feel of an office environment.

Bulbs with warmer color temperatures are ideal for the sleeping area, so the transition from the fading natural light to the interior lighting isn’t too harsh.

Incorporate A Neutral Color Palette

A bedroom is a space you can retreat to and escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, so you should feel relaxed and at ease in there. Neutral tones help create a sense of peace and calm. Walls of a light taupe shade, beige, creamy white, or even pale blue keep the space simple and tranquil.

