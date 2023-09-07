She Went On A Museum Date With A Guy, And He Cursed Her Out After She Declined Going Back To His Place

Some guys just don’t seem to have a clue about what boundaries are. TikToker Ava (@theavacarr) is discussing what happened on one of the worst dates she’s ever been on. In the caption of her video, she wrote, “Lesson learned, just because he graduated from an Ivy League does NOT mean he understands the word no.”

So this guy had asked her out and decided they should go to a museum for their first date. After the museum, he planned to take her out to dinner. However, the date ended up going so badly that they never even made it to dinner.

On the way to the museum, he seemed a little hesitant about going there. When she asked him why, he backtracked and was suddenly very enthusiastic about going to the museum.

They had taken the train, and the car they were in was completely empty. While on the train, her date kept invading her personal space by constantly touching her.

When he put his hand on her thigh, she gave him a dirty look. He took the hint and backed away. Then, as they were walking to the museum, he made some derogatory comments toward the LGBTQ community.

Based on this red flag, Ava knew that her values did not align with his whatsoever. Before the date was over, she had already decided that she was never going to see this man again.

At the museum, he was making fun of the people around them. She was embarrassed and didn’t want to be seen with him any longer, so she suggested they leave the museum.

When they were standing outside of the museum, he asked her if she wanted to see a movie and grab something to eat. Ava agreed, under the assumption that they were going to a movie theater.

However, he wanted to take her back to his place and cook her something to eat. He tried to entice her by saying his bed and couch were very comfy.

