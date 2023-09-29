She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Pumpkin Bread With Streusel Topping And Maple Glaze

There are plenty of sweet treats to look forward to in the fall, but pumpkin bread is the yummiest one of them all!

TikToker Anna Arnold (@anna__arnold) is sharing a recipe for pumpkin bread with streusel topping and maple glaze.

In a bowl, add a fifteen-ounce can of pumpkin, two eggs, a half cup of milk, a half cup of vegetable oil, and a half teaspoon of vanilla. Whisk the ingredients together to combine thoroughly.

Then, add one cup of sugar, a half cup of brown sugar, one teaspoon of baking soda, one teaspoon of cinnamon, a half teaspoon of salt, a half teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and one and three-quarters of a cup of flour, mixing the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients.

After mixing, pour the mixture into a bread pan lined with parchment paper so the bread is easier to remove later on.

Next, work on the streusel topping. Combine a half cup of flour, a quarter cup of brown sugar, two tablespoons of sugar, half a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and a quarter cup of melted butter.

The streusel topping requires a good amount of mixing, and the mixture should look crumbly in the end.

Pour it over the top of the pumpkin bread. Then, bake the loaf in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for one to one and a half hours. Meanwhile, make the maple glaze.

For the maple glaze, add a cup of powdered sugar, a teaspoon of instant coffee, half a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, one-third cup of maple syrup, and a quarter cup of melted butter.

