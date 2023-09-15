Strawberry Yogurt Chocolate Bites Have Gone Viral, And Here’s How To Make Them

It’s hard to keep your sugar consumption down if you have a sweet tooth. Any attempt to be healthy is futile when the craving for something sweet hits right after dinner.

The solution to satisfying your need for sweetness while still being relatively healthy is chocolate-covered yogurt bites.

This recipe went viral on TikTok, and many variations of it have emerged with different types of fruit and chocolate, like apples, raspberries, and blueberries, and white chocolate or peanut butter.

TikToker Bearenger (@bearenger) is showing you how to throw together chocolate-covered yogurt bites with strawberries.

The luscious strawberries, creamy yogurt, and rich chocolate make a delightful, high-protein treat that you can indulge in guilt-free.

First, wash and chop up some strawberries. In a bowl, mix together coconut yogurt, the diced strawberries, and a spoonful of maple syrup. You could also use Greek yogurt and honey.

Spoon several clusters onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing them out evenly so that they don’t become stuck together. Stick the tray in the freezer until they are solid.

Then, melt a bowl of dark chocolate chips in the microwave for thirty-second intervals, stirring as you go.

Once the clusters are fully frozen, remove them from the freezer and individually dunk them into the bowl of melted chocolate using a fork.

