We Often Feel Pressured To Accumulate Stuff, But Here Are A Few Things You Keep In Your Life That You Don’t Actually Need

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

Society likes to tell us about the things we need to have in our lives. At times, we are even judged for not having or wanting those things. As a result, we often feel pressured to accumulate stuff– material possessions, beliefs, habits–that doesn’t really serve us.

Sometimes, in order to enhance your life, you need to simplify it. Here is a list of things you don’t need. If you’ve been told you need to have the following things, let go of that notion!

Number one: making assumptions about other people’s lives and comparing them to your own. You just don’t know what someone might be going through, and odds are, you never will.

On the surface, a person may seem like they have it all together, but in reality, they could be struggling with issues you would never have imagined.

It’s pointless to assume and compare because, no matter what, you’re looking at that person through a distorted lens. The only individual’s life you can truly see is your own.

If comparisons continue, feelings of jealousy, hopelessness, and frustration may emerge, which will prevent you from taking control of and enjoying your life. So, don’t waste your precious energy! Perfection is an illusion.

Number two: designer clothing and other clutter that takes up space. Sometimes, cleaning out your room helps to clear your mind. Having stuff like designer clothing is nice, but do you really need it or even use it?

Maybe those items are just sitting in your closet collecting dust because you’re waiting for the right time to wear/use them. There’s no reason to keep clutter around for some time in the future. Either use it now, throw it out, or give it to someone who could actually use it. The non-essential possessions you’ve hoarded over the years are only suffocating your space and, in turn, your mind.

