After His Adult Daughter Found Out He And His Wife Were Going On Vacation For Their Anniversary And Invited Herself And Her Kids Along, He Switched Him And His Wife’s Tickets To A Different Destination And Abandoned His Daughter

If you have any relatives with kids, you know how it can sometimes be hard to relax at family events when you have to keep an eye on the little ones.

One man recently upset his daughter after planning a new vacation for him and his wife after she invited herself and her family to the first one.

He and his wife recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, and they always knew they’d love to celebrate it somewhere romantic. So, he booked a luxurious anniversary trip for the two of them, something they had been planning for years.

However, once their adult daughter, Jane, caught wind of where they’d be going, she took it upon herself to invite her husband and two kids, who are under 10 years old, on their trip to make it a family vacation.

“I originally put my foot down and told them this trip was just for us, which upset her some,” he explained.

“But my wife has a hard time saying no to Jane, as she is the youngest of our children and our only daughter, and she didn’t want to hurt her feelings, so she reluctantly agreed to let them join.”

He wasn’t thrilled about changing his anniversary trip plans, and he could tell his wife wasn’t either, but they both wanted to avoid causing drama, so they made accommodations for Jane and her family. The accommodations were more drastic than they thought, as their original destination was not child-friendly.

So, they ended up having to book reservations at a family resort, and he ended up paying for everyone’s rooms and his grandchildren’s airfare.

As the trip grew closer, he began realizing more and more that he wanted to return to his original plan.

