Her Boyfriend Had An Affair With A Coworker Last Year, But They Recently Started Working Together Again, And She Is Not Okay With Them Being Friends

This 37-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 38, have been in a relationship for more than 16 years.

Last year, her boyfriend had an affair with a co-worker.

For a full year, her boyfriend was lying to her while she was pleading with him to stop texting and talking on the phone with his co-worker as often as he was because she was concerned about how close they were.

“The affair ended when the girl messaged me herself and told me what was going on. She told me she was sorry for disrupting our household and basically blamed everything on my boyfriend,” she said.

In the end, she decided not to break up with her boyfriend due to his cheating because she was deeply in love with him. Plus, she believed that he was truly sorry, and he promised that he would never do it again. To try to prove that he was done communicating with his co-worker, he requested to be transferred to another facility at work.

Not long after the transfer, he moved back to the original facility he’d been working at, where the co-worker he had an affair with was still working.

Her boyfriend confessed that he said sorry to his co-worker, and they agreed to be friends.

“He also admitted that they go on lunch breaks together and hang out together. But nothing physical anymore. He still loves and cares for her, but only as a friend,” she explained.

Even though she told him this made her uneasy, and rightfully so, given his history with this co-worker, he repeatedly said that he didn’t want to end the friendship.

