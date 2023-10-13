Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Is Demanding That She Pitch In Financially To Send Their Kids To Private School Since She Makes $400,000 A Year

This 36-year-old woman has a daughter who is 13 and a husband who is 46. Her husband was married before her, and he has four children with his ex-wife.

Her husband’s kids are 13, 11, 8, and 6. When her husband split from his ex, it was amicable, and he pays for his ex’s house and gives her cash still, as she has always been a stay-at-home mom.

Her husband spends nearly $8,000 a month on this alone. Her husband’s salary is $250,000 a year, which means he pulls in $15,000 a month.

She makes $400,000 a year, which comes out to around $23,000 a month. As for her husband’s ex, she now makes $60,000 a year.

The city where they all live has a very high cost of living. Her husband’s ex lives in a 3-bedroom home, and they live in a 4-bedroom home that costs them around $10,000 a month to have.

Her daughter has her own bedroom, but her husband’s kids share a bedroom in their house, and they spend about 30% of the time with them.

Her daughter’s biological father does not live in their state and doesn’t pay a lot for her child support.

“Between that and my daughter attending private school (started 2 years ago before we married), I pay a little less than half my salary every month to tuition and mortgage payments,” she explained.

“Ex-wife is now asking my husband to either allow my oldest stepdaughter or stepson to have their own bedroom and to send all the kids to private school.”

