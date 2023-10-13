Her Mother-In-Law Is So Judgmental That She Wants To Limit Her Stay With Them To Only A Night Or Two

This 29-year-old woman has a mother-in-law who looks nice on the outside, but that’s hardly the whole picture.

Although her mother-in-law does try to be helpful, she is super judgmental with how she goes about everything.

When her mother-in-law comes over, she criticizes everything she can possibly think of. She will say the stove is filthy, their dog isn’t behaved enough, they obviously can’t do their laundry right, and that her closet looks like a train wreck.

“A few of these comments would be fine, but she lives out of state and always wants to stay with us for 1-2 weeks,” she explained.

“I end up feeling super jumpy because she could criticize anything I do, from how I load the dishwasher to what time we go to bed.”

“She does criticize my husband sometimes, but I would say 80% of these are towards me because I’m the one who does most of the housework inside, other than the laundry (though I also work).”

The last time her mother-in-law visited them, she later on informed her husband that in the future, she won’t be able to handle her mother-in-law staying with them for over two nights.

Her husband got angry with her and said this rule will cause him to have issues with his mom, and he requested a compromise of a 5-night limit on his mom’s stay.

She replied to her husband that a two-night limit is the compromise, as she would prefer his mom not stay with them at all.

