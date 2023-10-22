His Wife Accused Him Of “Disinheriting” His Daughter Because He Isn’t Very Close With Her And Has Been Giving His Son, Who Is From A Previous Marriage, All Of His Extra Money

Parents who have children with different people often have to deal with more struggles than the average parent.

One man was recently accused of “disinheriting” his daughter by his current wife because he’s not very close with her and has been giving all his extra money to his son from his previous marriage.

He’s been married twice and has a child with each of his wives. During his first marriage, he had a son with his wife, who had previously struggled with drugs. Despite that, his wife still won custody of their son, and for one reason or another, he chose not to fight it.

“She tried to prevent us from communicating and moved around a lot, so it was always hard to spend any time with him until he got his own phone,” he said.

“But now I have spent more time with him, and now we are close.”

When he remarried, he had a daughter with his second wife, a successful engineer. Their daughter is following in her mother’s footsteps and is a straight-A student. Now, she’s going back to school to become a nurse practitioner.

Unfortunately, he and his daughter don’t have much of a relationship these days.

“My wife is angry with me because my daughter and I aren’t close,” he explained.

“She goes to her mom for everything and doesn’t speak to me much. We were close when she was young, but since high school, it’s like she pretends I don’t exist. I try to reach out, but it’s met with silence.”

