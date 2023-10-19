Iced Coffee Nails Are The Latest Fall Look, Capturing The Gorgeous Marbled Effect Of Cream And Cold Brew

It seems like the entire beauty community is obsessed with all things coffee. For one, the latte makeup trend featuring creamy contours and brown, bronzy shimmers took off on social media. And then there was the espresso hair craze inspired by a hot, fresh cup of black coffee.

Now, iced coffee nails are the latest caffeinated look that the internet has become fixated on. Iced coffee nails mimic the marbled effect that is created when you add a splash of milk to the rich, chocolatey tones of your cold brew.

This nail art style is the perfect way to pay tribute to your favorite drink, and its arrival comes just in time for fall.

Iced coffee nails consist of a soothing palette of neutrals, infusing warmth and depth right onto your fingertips and evoking the vibes of comfort and coziness that we associate with the colder season.

It’s not difficult to create a mocha-like manicure. All you need to achieve the look are tones of soft beige, gentle brown, warm vanilla, and buttery caramel. The color scheme may sound simple and feel bare, but after applying the initial solid-colored nude base, it’s time to add some creative flair.

To truly capture the essence of coffee, you can incorporate subtle gradients or elaborate swirls, depending on your taste, that resemble a foamy brew.

Create the illusion by using a brush to dot polish atop your nails in shades of cream, white, and brown. The colors will blend together effortlessly, just like a milky iced coffee.

If you’re especially skilled in latte art, showcase that in your manicure by painting on hearts reminiscent of the ones your barista makes. For extra detail and texture, you can also place small coffee bean decals and motifs on a few of your nails.

Finish off your iced coffee nails with a glossy top coat to seal in the colors and make them look even more eye-catching. This last step will ensure that you’ll receive endless compliments on your stunning nails!

