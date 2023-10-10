She Accidentally Got Into A Relationship With Her Girl Best Friend After They Started Fake Flirting To Show Support For Being Single And Never Having A Boyfriend Before

This 19-year-old girl has a best friend the same age as her that she has been close with for longer than a year so far.

They haven’t spent that much time together in person, as they do not live in the same zip code, but they do text back and forth on the daily.

She and her best friend have never been in relationships, and occasionally, they chat about the guys that they are attracted to, just like best friends always do.

“And since we’re both single and literally single, we were fake flirting with each other on a daily basis like two typical girl best friends,” she explained.

“She always commented on my posts like “my gorgeous girlfriend,” and I commented the same. She was liking all my stories, and I was doing the same.”

“And everything was perfect for me since I was mostly insecure about myself, and this girl was just non-stop praising me. Then today, again, we were fake flirting, she said she likes me so much, and I said that back because it was our usual conversation, or so I thought.”

Her best friend paused and wanted to know if she really meant that she likes her, and looking back now, she understands it was a big thing to be asked, but given the fact that they were in “fake flirting” mode, she just said yes and wanted to know if her best friend doubted it.

Her best friend replied back that she’s incredibly happy and figured she would reject her for actually having feelings for her.

The thing is, she doesn’t know how she even feels about girls, to be honest, and as for her best friend, she has always said she likes boys and girls.

