She’s Furious That Her Mom Sided With Her Cousin Again After Her Privacy Was Disrespected And Her Cousin Messed With Her Belongings

This 14-year-old girl’s cousin, also 14, unfortunately doesn’t respect her property or privacy.

Every time her cousin comes over to her house, he makes a point to enter her room and touch her stuff without asking. It seems like she’s the only one in her family who’s caught onto her cousin’s lack of boundaries.

Yesterday, her brother hosted his birthday party at their house, so her cousin came over for the party.

At one point, she had a meeting for an online group that she was a part of, so she went to her room.

“My cousin came into my room during the meeting, and he only left when I promised to pay him $50. After the meeting ended, he came back into my room and stole not only my phone but my desk chair as well,” she said.

She asked her cousin to return her phone and desk chair, and instead of doing so, he taunted her, telling her to go look for them.

Then, he threw some silly putty and a stress ball at her head. Afterward, he threw the stress ball (which was her property) in the garbage and wouldn’t remove it from the trash when she told him to.

“When I finally found my stuff, I called my mom to get him out of my room. What did my mom say to me? ‘Stop making a scene. He’s your cousin, and you need to respect him as a guest.’ She went over to my cousin and started comforting him, telling him that he had done nothing wrong and to just ignore me,” she explained.

Clearly, her mother wasn’t on her side, so she asked her father to help her. He was able to eventually coax her cousin out of her room.

