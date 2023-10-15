She’s Showing You How To Make These Festive Monster Mash Mimosas

The Halloween season always inspires creative foodies to invent a number of themed treats, such as baked goods that take on ghostly shapes or bloody beverages that give off vampiric vibes.

Thanks to TikToker Sarah (@thespritzeffect), we have been graced with a new killer cocktail to toast with on the scariest night of the year.

Her “Monster Mash” mimosas have gone viral, with many people marveling over how cute, colorful, and festive the drink is.

So far, her video demonstrating how to make the mimosas has received over five million views.

As Halloween draws nearer, that number is sure to continue climbing since people will be looking for fun ways to celebrate the holiday.

Unlike the classic mimosa, this drink is free of orange juice. However, it still manages to be just as fruity.

The concoction consists of either sparkling wine or champagne, melon liqueur, and edible glitter in a glass decked out with Halloween-themed sprinkles.

It’s an absolute requirement to garnish the glass in order to complete the spooky look. The extra details will make all the difference!

In her video, the creator first dipped the rims of her glasses into some premade frosting. Next, she applied sprinkles to the rims.

Then, she poured a small spoonful of edible green glitter into each glass.

The shimmering glitter really adds to the appeal.

