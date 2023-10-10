These Ghost Brownies Are The Perfect Spooky Treat For Every Occasion, From Fall Dinner Parties To Classroom Halloween Celebrations

Whether you’re baking some treats for your child’s Halloween party at school or just want to bring a festive air into your home, these ghostly brownies make a delightful dessert during the spooky season.

TikToker Carla Bushey (@carla.bushey) is showing off her batch of ghost brownies.

The soft, decadent fudge, creamy chocolate, and ooey, gooey marshmallows decorated with the faces of ghosts will turn heads wherever you may take them.

These days, people are all about adorable Halloween treats. You’ll go down in history among your friends, loved ones, and acquaintances for making the cutest, most creative, and spooktacular dessert ever!

You can prepare them ahead of time since brownies and marshmallows will last for a few days.

Plus, if you have kids, they’ll have a blast helping you make them. Whether they’ll be pouring the chocolate or drawing on the ghost faces, it’s the perfect way to get them into the spirit of Halloween.

To make these ghost brownies, all you need are twelve store-bought brownie cups, twelve large marshmallows, white chocolate chips, and a black edible marker or black piping gel.

If desired, you can use homemade brownies, but if you’re ever running short on time, store-bought ones will do the trick, and they’ll still taste as yummy as ever.

First, place the brownies on a sheet of parchment paper. Next, melt one cup of white chocolate chips with a tablespoon of coconut oil or vegetable oil until it is runny.

Then, spoon a small amount of the melted chocolate into each brownie. The melted chocolate will help the marshmallow stick on top of the brownie.

