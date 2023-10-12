What Would It Be Like To Tie The Knot With A Millionaire? According To Her, Marrying Rich Isn’t All Sunshine And Rainbows

Do you ever daydream about what it would be like to marry a millionaire? No longer having to work or worry about money, a lot of women fantasize about marrying rich. This TikToker gives her followers a glimpse into her life married to a millionaire and claims that it’s not all that it seems.

TikTok creator and rich housewife Linda Andrade (@lionlindaa) posted what most think is a satirical video about the “problems” she faces while being married to her millionaire husband.

In her viral video, she lists some of the worst things about being married to a millionaire. One of the things she dislikes is consistently feeling like she is going to get robbed because of all of the expensive items that they have.

However, wealthy people are less likely to get robbed, so the chances of this problem coming to fruition are slim for Linda!

She also feels like she has to look her best at all times. In her video, she shows getting her nails done and buying expensive clothing. Perhaps she is tired of feeling like she constantly has to match a certain beauty standard in order to be with her husband, but many people would view the treatments as a fun luxury.

Linda then goes on to show the amount of food she is consistently offered. Between fancy restaurants and private chefs, I’m sure her options are limitless.

However, she claims she is sometimes overwhelmed with all of the intricate dishes, stating that she is a picky eater! She also shows how elaborate the serving of the food can be and how restaurants often create a show out of a meal.

She is also concerned about women stealing her man, knowing that many women aspire to marry rich and envy her lifestyle.

In addition, Linda claims that her husband buys her too much stuff, showing tons of elegant shoes and gowns in her closet. While she’s bringing this up as an issue, I’m sure her closet could be easily expanded if need be!

