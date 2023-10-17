Would You Have Been Found Guilty Of Practicing Witchcraft In 1692? Here Are The Signs You Would Have Fit The Description Of A Witch

The Salem witch trials were one of the darkest times in the history of the United States, claiming the lives of several innocent people accused of being witches. But what did you have to do to end up on the stand?

Well, it turns out you didn’t have to do much. It was fairly easy for a person to be convicted and executed for crimes of witchcraft, and they had very little power to prove their innocence. However, there are some key traits that made one more of a target for accusations than others.

Here are some signs that you would’ve been accused of practicing witchcraft back in the day. Read on to see if you fit the description of a witch, and thank your lucky stars that you weren’t born during the seventeenth century.

You’re a woman

Are you a woman? If so, you probably would’ve been blamed for making deals with the devil. Throughout history, women were accused of witchcraft more often than men. In Salem, nineteen people were hanged for being witches. Out of those nineteen, fourteen were women, and five were men. People believed that women were more prone to sin than men, so it was easier for the devil to lead them astray.

You have a mole, freckle, or birthmark

It was a regular occurrence for witch hunters to search suspects’ bodies for moles, freckles, or birthmarks. If any of these were found, they were interpreted as the mark of the devil. Devil’s marks were described as a raised or flat patch of skin that was red, blue, or brown in color.

You are married, but you have too few (or no) children

If this was your status, it was said that the devil had cursed you with infertility. During the Salem witch trials, large families who were suffering in any way believed that the barren woman next door was jealous and had almost certainly cast an evil spell on them as a result. Additionally, if a young couple nearby were having a hard time conceiving, you would be blamed for using your witchy powers to steal babies from them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.