Dark Florals Are The Latest Fad This Fall: Here’s How To Work The Print Into Your Wardrobe

Most people think florals are for spring, but this pretty pattern can easily be worked into your fall wardrobe.

To do so, you’ll need to move away from the delicate feminine florals inspired by springtime to darker, edgier prints.

With Halloween and Thanksgiving around the corner, darker hues just make sense. This moody fall look is majorly on-trend, so embrace the dark side and style the blooming print to create a darkly romantic outfit, even as the real flowers outside shrivel up and fade away.

Here’s how to incorporate the hottest fall fad into your closet this season!

To start, infuse your look with fall-inspired shades, such as brown, maroon, mossy green, and dark yellow. Layer a floral top or dress underneath a leather jacket, a fuzzy sweater, or your favorite blazer to pull it all together.

A scarf with a dark floral print can help break up the monotony of plain, neutral pieces. Additionally, a floral coat allows you to dress up any basic outfit without much effort. Simply throw one on over a white button-up or turtleneck paired with black pants.

Stemming from a Y2K fashion revival, sheer clothing has been all the rage lately. They are great for layering, and sheer floral prints are perfect for any holiday parties you have coming up, making a bold fashion statement. They offer a note of femininity to any darker fall look.

Floral prints don’t always have to be so eye-catching. Subtle floral black lace paired with classic denim adds a touch of detail to an outfit. A bodysuit tucked into leather pants and topped off with a jean jacket screams street style.

Those who aren’t accustomed to sporting florals year-round might be more comfortable with wearing the style in this way.

