He Agreed To Pick Up His Daughter And Her Friends From An Amusement Park, But When One Of The Girls Got Sick, He Refused To Take An Extra Earlier Trip To Pick Her Up, And Now The Girl’s Mom Is Furious With Him

This man’s daughter had the day off of school on Veteran’s Day last Friday.

A ton of her classmates were planning to go to an amusement park for their day off.

His daughter, as well as some of her friends, wanted to go to the amusement park, and while they were old enough to spend the day there alone, they needed a ride there.

The park was an hour and a half away by car, and there wasn’t any reliable public transit that his daughter and her friends could take.

One of her friend’s fathers said that he could drive everyone to the park at 8 a.m.

He volunteered to pick everyone up at the end of the day.

“At around 2 p.m., I get a call that one girl, Andy, is sick. I told my daughter I could be there in an hour, but I was only doing the drive once, so I’d be picking them all up. The other girls didn’t want to leave until the park closed because the tickets were expensive, and they wanted to get their money’s worth,” he said.

In the end, his daughter told him that they could try to reach out to the other parents to see if any of them could pick Andy up.

Unfortunately, all of his daughter’s friends’ parents were busy and unavailable to pick Andy up from the park.

