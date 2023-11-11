He Broke Up With His Girlfriend Because She’s Obsessed With Taylor Swift And Was Trying To Find A Loan Shark Just To Buy Tickets, Which They Couldn’t Afford

This 23-year-old man and his girlfriend, 25, live in the Philippines.

A US dollar is equal to about 55 pesos in the Philippines.

Where they live, you have to work for a few months to be able to afford a PlayStation 5.

He and his girlfriend both work in customer service call centers at two separate companies.

In June, it was announced that the only Southeastern country Taylor Swift would be performing in for her Eras Tour in March of 2024 would be Singapore.

“My girlfriend has been a huge Swiftie since forever, so I witnessed firsthand how she was extremely devastated about it,” he said.

In July, his girlfriend suggested the idea of both of them saving up so that she could buy a ticket to the concert in Singapore and attend by herself.

He was stunned by this, acknowledging that this would equate to about eight to ten months of their income combined, and they also have to consider all of their monthly expenses.

“It caused an argument between us because she was desperate to go to the concerts to see Taylor Swift. I put my foot down and told her no. If I agreed, we wouldn’t have emergency funds or ‘fun’ money for several months. It’s totally out of our budget,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.