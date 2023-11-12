He Invited Friends Over For Dinner Last Week But Asked Them To Leave After Realizing They’d Brought Bed Bugs Into His Home

About once or twice a week, this man and his wife have friends over to their house for dinner.

Last week, two of his friends, who are a couple, came over for dinner at 5 p.m.

They all just talked and relaxed for an hour while dinner was in the oven.

While they were hanging out in the living room, he saw something crawling on the couch that his two friends were sitting on.

Right away, he pointed it out, got up, and told them he wanted to see what it was because it was difficult to tell.

His friends moved out of the way, and after he looked, he quickly discovered that what he’d seen were two bedbugs.

“Bedbugs are one of my worst fears. I own my house, and it terrifies me to even contemplate an infestation of them in my home,” he said.

Right away, he apologized and told his friends that he needed to cancel their dinner plans.

When he said this, one of his friends, Susan, told him she didn’t see it as a big problem.

