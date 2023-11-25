He Works At A Store And Decided To Humiliate A Fellow Supervisor After They Screamed At An Employee In Front Of Their Friends And Customers

This 27-year-old man is a part-time supervisor at a store. Another supervisor named Pat, 35, is usually very direct.

Pat has been working at this store for quite a few years, and he has gotten used to doing pretty much whatever he wants.

One day, he instructed one of his associates, Don, 19, to sweep near the entrance.

At the time, some of Pat’s friends were with him in the store, and some other customers were in the area as well. Pat was showing his friends the store while chatting.

As Pat and his friends walked through the store, they were trying to walk through the area that Don was sweeping, which was a narrow space.

“He first politely said, ‘Excuse me, Don.’ Don moved to the left, but Pat was actually wanting to walk that way, so he again said, ‘Excuse me, Don,'” he said.

“Don moved a little bit, instead to the right this time, but apparently not far enough for Pat’s preference, and, with his quartet of friends behind him (and, again, some customers in the area), yelled ‘MOVE!’ His friends all laughed.”

He was really angry to see how Pat spoke to Don.

It reminded him of past jobs he had when he was a teenager, and supervisors would scream at him, at times, in front of customers, over things that weren’t a big deal.

