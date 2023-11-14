Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With A Waitress, So She Tried To Get Revenge On Him By Faking A Car Accident

Revenge isn’t always the answer, but sometimes, it’s satisfying to get payback in the pettiest way possible. TikToker Megan Salo (@megansalo) is talking about how the guy she dated in high school cheated on her with a waitress, and she tried to exact revenge on him by faking a car accident to make him feel bad.

When she was in high school, she dated a guy who had already graduated, and he lived about thirty minutes away from her. One day, sometime around the holiday season, she went to his place. They spent the day drinking and hanging out.

At some point, she decided to spend the night there. So, she called her mom, telling her the roads were too snowy for her to make it back home safely and that she would have to spend the night at her boyfriend’s place. Her mom instructed her to get home right away.

But the problem was that Megan was drunk. They came up with an elaborate plan to get her home without getting into any trouble. Megan’s boyfriend would drive her car to a gas station that was five minutes away from her house. His friend would be following them in his car.

Once they got to the gas station, Megan would drive her car back home, and the boys would follow to make sure she arrived safely. However, things did not go according to plan.

During the car ride, Megan found out that her boyfriend had cheated on her with a waitress. By the time they reached the gas station, they were in a full-blown argument, screaming back and forth at each other. While they were arguing, he called Megan by the other girl’s name.

Without thinking, Megan punched him in the face, and blood began pouring from his nose. She told him to get out of her car and that he still needed to follow her home for her safety, especially now that she was in distress because of him.

After he got into his friend’s car, Megan sped off. There were two ways to reach her house from the gas station. She took the shorter way, which involved a gravel road. As she was driving, she was fuming with rage, thinking about how she was going to make her boyfriend pay for his misdeeds.

She thought of the perfect idea and acted on it quickly. She steered her car into the ditch on the side of the road and threw her phone on the floor of the car to make it look like she had been in an accident.

