Her Bridesmaid Purchased A Gown That Was Three Sizes Too Small To Serve As Weight Loss Motivation, But She Still Decided To Buy Her Friend A Back-Up Dress That Was Closer To Her Friend’s Average Size Just In Case, And Her Friend Was Furious Upon Finding Out

When you’re about to be in a wedding, whether you’re the bride or a bridesmaid, you know how important it is to purchase your dress in an appropriate size.

Buying a dress that’s smaller or bigger than your typical size way before the wedding is very risky, as you can’t be sure what will happen to your body over time.

One bride decided to secretly buy a bridesmaid’s dress for her friend that was closer to her average size when she was informed that she originally bought it three sizes too small as motivation to lose weight. When her friend found out about this, drama ensued.

She’s getting married this year, and one of her bridesmaids is a close friend she’s known since high school. They see each other almost every week and usually get along very well. But after this recent incident, they’re on the outs.

“Since high school, she’s always been a yo-yo dieter and will cycle through gaining weight and losing weight,” she explained.

“This is something that I have never talked to her about, nor do I have a strong opinion about [it], as it’s her body. The most I get involved is that when she brings up trying to exercise more, I’ll invite her out on hikes with me, walks, etc.”

When she asked her friend to be her bridesmaid, she was ecstatic. Things were going great in the wedding process up until it was time for her friend to order her dress.

“She mentioned to me that she bought her bridesmaid dress three sizes smaller than her current size,” she said.

“She said that my wedding was going to be a great motivator to lose weight. Three sizes was quite aggressive, in my opinion, as it would put her in a weight that she hasn’t been in since college. I didn’t say anything, though, as I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt.”

