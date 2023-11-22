Her Husband Threatened To Throw Out Her Romance Novels, So She Locked Them Up To Keep Them Safe

This woman says that she absolutely loves romance novels, but not the kind that talk about fulfilling wishes or make you feel like you’re in the story.

She enjoys reading romance novels that focus on two people falling in love, or she likes novels that talk about the idea of love that lasts forever.

Although she does read other genres like comics, manga, and short stories, romance is at the top of her reading list.

Not that long ago, her husband began having problems with her romance books, telling her that they were in his way.

She keeps all of her books neatly organized on a bookshelf, and she does have some on her iPad as well, so they’re hardly in the way.

“I do my half of the chores, pay my half of the bills, and do my part around the house,” she explained.

“The romance books are not affecting his life in any way. But he hates them. He made a comment about throwing them out and having a fresh start.”

“So, I bought a small cabinet/dresser with a lock on it from Amazon and locked up all of my novels. My husband tried opening the door of one and found out it was locked.”

“Now he is upset and guilt-tripping me, saying that I don’t trust him and that I care more about my romance novels than him.”

