He’s Furious That His Son Broke A Promise And Allowed His Daughter-In-Law’s Father To Meet His Twin Newborn Grandsons First

This 54-year-old man has been excited for the birth of his twin grandsons. His son, Corey, 30, and his wife recently had twins. Corey is the last of his children to enter parenthood.

Even though he loves Corey, he doesn’t get along with his daughter-in-law, and she doesn’t like him, either.

“Throughout her pregnancy, I made Corey promise that I would get to see the kids first, just like I did with all my other children. He assured me that he would make it happen,” he said.

One week ago, Corey’s wife gave birth to their twins.

When he went to the hospital to visit them, he was stunned to find that his daughter-in-law’s father was already in their room and holding the babies.

He couldn’t hide the hurt he was feeling, and it showed visibly on his face and in his eyes.

“Corey apologized, mouthing, ‘I’m sorry.’ And I didn’t handle it the same way I did with his siblings; I didn’t hug or kiss Corey. I just had some small talk, congratulated them, and left abruptly,” he explained.

Later, Corey texted him to say sorry once more, going on to explain that his wife wanted her father to be the one to meet their children first.

Because Corey didn’t want to cause his wife any unnecessary anxiety, he accepted her wishes. Then, Corey assured him that he would find a way to make it up to him.

